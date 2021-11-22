Wolves' most polished performance of the season so far

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage said on Saturday evening that he had asked his players to show their fans that they can play with more emotion. They could take their cue from Lage himself for that - his standing high jump when his team lose the ball is an eye-catching athletic feat - but passion can cause disorganisation without control. On Saturday, they channelled that energy into their most polished performance of the season.

It might not have turned that way. West Ham began confidently, folding Wolves back into a defensive pattern, limiting possession. Had Jarrod Bowen’s early header found the goal perhaps Wolves would have wavered, but in time they eased their way forwards.

This was a collective effort, rather than any one player’s special day, but there were some individual features. Nelson Semedo had one of his most effective games for Wolves, with and without the ball.

Most strikingly, Ruben Neves appeared at times in areas of the field where he has rarely been seen in open play since the promotion season. Runs from midfield, ahead of the forwards, have not been a feature of Wolves for a while, but in the second half there was Neves, surging into spaces, grinning broadly. If this persists, Wolves fans will enjoy it as much as he evidently did.

However, on a weekend when the film detailing Raul Jimenez’s recovery was released - to widespread acclaim from its early viewers - it was appropriate that he should score the goal, and a classy one at that.

At the end, his team-mates allowed him to take a brief solo audience in front of the South Bank, and he stood modestly to savour it. In all likelihood many more moments like that lie ahead, but Jimenez might perhaps appreciate more than most of us that each one is worth taking a beat to fully savour.