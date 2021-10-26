Potter on Lamptey, Webster & a tough week
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Leicester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Potter says Tariq Lamptey had more minutes than anticipated against Manchester City so is weighing up whether to involve him with Liverpool coming up on Saturday;
Adam Webster will be back after injury on Wednesday, adding: "Whenever Adam is available it's a boost. He gives us a different dimension";
Potter says it's a tough week playing "two of the best teams in the world" in Manchester City and Liverpool, adding that the Foxes are also "up there". He also says it's a "great opportunity for our players";
Potter says he wants to "try to be competitive" in the Carabao Cup and that they want to progress.