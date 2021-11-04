Pope 'disappointed' with England squad omission

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope says he's "disappointed" to be left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the final two World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and San Marino.

Pope also missed out on a place in last month's squad, with Everton's Jordan Pickford, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and West Brom's Sam Johnstone preferred.

“I’m disappointed to be left out and I was disappointed to be left out last month but that’s not my decision," he told BBC Radio Lancashire. "It’s the manager's decision, it’s out of my hands.

“It’s unfortunate. I think over the last three years, I’ve performed at a really good level so to be dropped from the squad six games into the season was something that wasn’t ideal, but that’s how football goes.

“It’s about moving forward now and getting on with it. I’ve got a really important role to play here at Burnley in a really exciting squad, so I’m looking forward to playing my part in that.

“I’m sure he’s (Gareth Southgate) has had more difficult decisions than dropping me. I don’t think it sent shockwaves through the footballing world. There’s plenty (of other players) that have come out and gone back in over the last three of four years so the door isn’t closed and that’s good to know.”