Wolves boss Bruno Lage "doesn't know" how much Spurs offered for winger Adama Traore, but insists he places a high value on all of his players.

"I don't really know how much they offered - I don't really know if they did any offer," he said. "I don't talk about money.

"But I can see we have a top player with us, and we believe a lot in Adama. He is a lovely guy and I'm happy with him."

Traore scored his first goal of the season against Southampton last Saturday but has one year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Antonio Conte's side in this window.

"Sometimes it's about business," Lage said. "Remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane earlier this season to stay with them?

"I will protect my players because, for me, their value is very high."

