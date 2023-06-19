Transfer news: Chelsea to step up talks for Brighton's Caicedo
Chelsea will step up talks for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo after a £60m offer was rejected by Brighton, who are seeking more than £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail), external
Kai Havertz, 24, is set to seal a move to Arsenal, after Bayern Munich left their approach for the Germany forward too late. (Sky Sport Germany - in German), external
Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech is in talks to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr this summer, with the 30-year-old keen to play with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 38. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Meanwhile, Chelsea remain interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli, despite closing in on an agreement with Villarreal to sign Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21. (90min), external