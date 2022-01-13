Get the edge on your fantasy league rivals this weekend

Which players should you get rid of because of injury? And who is best to get into your side for the Double Gameweek?

Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and the Statman Dave bring you the answers - and much more - in this week's Fantasy 606 podcast.

This week they’re joined by Ryan and Mark from the Football Fanalytics podcast to look at how expected goals and expected threat can influence fantasy football.

Remember, the deadline for this week is 18:30 GMT on Friday.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds