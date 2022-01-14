Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions is grime artist S-X, who is a Wolves fan.

The 28-year-old is a Grammy-nominated producer, singer and songwriter who has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the industry - most recently teaming up with Trippie Red for his new single All Night, which was released on Friday.

He was appointed Wolves Records first A&R and production consultant when they became the first English club to launch their own record label in September, working as a talent scout and mentor, and is also an ambassador for the club's foundation.

"It is a kind of pinch myself moment every time I have any new involvement with them," S-X told BBC Sport.

"Wolves are my childhood team so I grew up with them - I am Wolverhampton born and bred, and I still live there. It's home, and that means a lot to me.

"It's crazy that I actually used to work for Wolves, back in 2016. I was in the warehouse so if you ordered your online kit or any other merchandise off the club website it was probably me and my team who were sending it out to you."

