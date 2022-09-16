Everton v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Everton have won more Premier League games (27) and scored more Premier League goals (88) against West Ham than they have against any other opponent. However, they’ve lost three of their past four against the Hammers.

Everton are winless in the Premier League so far this season – only three times in their top-flight history have they failed to win any of their first seven games of a league campaign, doing so in 1926-27, 1956-57 and 1994-95.

West Ham United have lost seven of their past nine Premier League away games (W2). Overall in 2022 they’ve lost eight on the road (W3 D1), with only Everton losing more away games so far this calendar year.