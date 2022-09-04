Brighton 5-2 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We have to be honest that the best team won. We started well and had good energy in the game but as it has been for us, we made too many mistakes with and without the ball. Against a good team like Brighton, who collectively play well, you are going to suffer.

"It has been a problem for a while [giving the ball away cheaply]. The simplicity goes out of your game if you lack confidence and you stay on the ball longer than you should. At the moment it is not quite happening for us.

"In spells we look dangerous, but we don't conserve the ball long enough to sustain any period of the game. Two very good goals, well worked, so that got us into the game. But you have to have the ball for longer periods to make more and we didn't do that.

"You can only work hard. We will go away and analyse the game. We need to pick the players up for another home game next week, which will be a big opportunity for us. If we can sustain the game for longer and not make mistakes we can build towards getting a result.

"I don't listen to it [outside noise]. My focus is on the football and trying to give the players the confidence and structure to our game to get back to winning. We will arrive with a new energy, focus and hopefully confidence in to the game next week. You put the hard yards in now and work, not shirk responsibility, The results are down to me, I am the manager, and we need to go away and work even harder and get that first win."