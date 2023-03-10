Beale on high standards, retaining the cup, and Raith Rovers
- Published
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says he will pick the strongest team available to him - Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, and Leon King are all fit and ready for the game.
Made it clear that their objective is to retain the Scottish Cup, but stressed they aren't getting ahead of themselves and are fully focused on Sunday.
Praised the recent impact of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell - said they need similar impact from summer arrivals.
Said "nothing less than our best" is needed against Raith - "we're playing against the standards that were setting and the standard on Wednesday night was quite high"
Impressed with Antonio Colak's work to return to a top level. "It's four starts since I've come back - three goals, a couple of assists. Certainly in the last week he's sharp, his energy and his personality on the pitch has been seen."