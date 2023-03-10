Beale on high standards, retaining the cup, and Raith Rovers

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Says he will pick the strongest team available to him - Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, and Leon King are all fit and ready for the game.

  • Made it clear that their objective is to retain the Scottish Cup, but stressed they aren't getting ahead of themselves and are fully focused on Sunday.

  • Praised the recent impact of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell - said they need similar impact from summer arrivals.

  • Said "nothing less than our best" is needed against Raith - "we're playing against the standards that were setting and the standard on Wednesday night was quite high"

  • Impressed with Antonio Colak's work to return to a top level. "It's four starts since I've come back - three goals, a couple of assists. Certainly in the last week he's sharp, his energy and his personality on the pitch has been seen."

SNS