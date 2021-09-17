Team news: West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio serves a one-game suspension after he was sent off for two bookings during the draw at Southampton last weekend.

Winston Reid is their only injury absentee, although the squad could be rotated following Thursday's Europa League win at Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United have no new injury concerns, with Edinson Cavani expected to resume training next week.

Scott McTominay could feature following groin surgery.

