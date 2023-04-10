Former Crystal Palace midfielder Danny Gabbidon says Kevin De Bruyne is "a striker's dream" after the midfielder became the fastest man to 100 Premier League assists in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Southampton.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast, Gabbidon said: "He's ridiculous, he really is. People have been talking about his form not being as good this season but you look at the numbers and it's still pretty good to me. He just ran the show again today.

"He's a difficult player to mark because he's so athletic as well. He makes those runs down the side of the 18-yard box, we know the quality that he has on the ball and he's just able to put the ball in any area he wants to.

"He's a striker's dream really. For Erling Haaland he must be an absolute delight because you look at the first goal that Haaland scored and there'll be a lot of people looking at Bella-Kotchap saying 'well he loses him' and yes the movement from Haaland's good, but it's the ball. It's so difficult to deal with as a central-defender when he's putting it in behind you on a plate and Haaland of course does the rest.

"You just can't afford to give him that time and space because with the quality that he has he will just punish you and 100 Premier League assists - just the mark of the man and how good he really is."

Did you know?

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted seven Premier League goals for Erling Haaland this season, the most one Man City player has assisted another in a single campaign.

Haaland has scored 44 goals in all competitions for Man City this season – it's the joint-most ever by a Premier League player in a single campaign, level with Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002-03) and Mohamed Salah (2017-18).

