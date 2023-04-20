Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Southampton on Friday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

William Saliba "is not progressing as quick as we hoped" and Arteta said "we are still to wait a little bit more".

Similarly with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arteta is "not certain" when he will return and said: "It's a muscular injury that needs some time to heal and we're not there yet."

Bukayo Saka will still take penalties despite his miss against West Ham, which Arteta said he had "a very overwhelming reaction" to.

Arteta has no message for those saying his team are 'bottling it' in the title race and he said: "We know what is at stake is incredibly beautiful and we want to fight for it."

He added: "It is in our hands and we want to do it."

He called on Arsenal fans to be the 12th man tomorrow and said: "Friday night, it has to be electric. I want that crowd playing every single ball with our team."

He says Southampton are "a really good team" and added: "Any team can beat you in the league and you have to be conscious of that."

