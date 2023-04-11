Nothing short of a minor miracle if Killie survive

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Just as night follows day and success follows Stevie Clarke you can guarantee that Killie will follow an uplifting home performance by meekly surrendering away from the Theatre of Pies.

There can be no doubt that our abysmal away form is playing on the minds of both players and management so when we lost a goal inside 20 seconds at Pittodrie, you just knew the end result.

Fans can point fingers at players for individual mistakes, and rightly so at times, but when it happens constantly you have to think the issue goes deeper.

We have seven games to save our Premiership status but with Celtic coming to town this Saturday, our position could be worse a week from now.

There is every chance it will go to the last game of the season, and if we somehow manage to survive with our away record, it will be nothing short of a minor miracle.