Arsenal are targeting a move for 23-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 26, a back-up option if they fail to land the Serbian. (Football Insider), external

RB Leipzig and AC Milan will compete to sign Arsenal and England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun in the summer, with the 21-year-old impressing on his loan spell at Reims this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) , external

