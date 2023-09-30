Analysis: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season continued with a routine thrashing away to Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring but interestingly, as Arsenal's regular penalty-taker, chose not to take either penalty which Arsenal were awarded in this match.

Both were converted, by Martin Odegaard and then Kai Havertz.

Havertz, who has struggled for form since joining Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in the summer, could not hide his delight as he scored his first goal for the Gunners in his 10th game and was mobbed by his team-mates.

David Raya was in goal for Arsenal once again and kept his third clean sheet in four games as Mikel Arteta's side eased to victory on the road.

Saka, who was an injury doubt before the game, went off in discomfort after 76 minutes. That will be a huge concern given Arsenal's next league opponents are defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates.