Kurt Zouma wants to pay back David Moyes for his support after the defender was named the new West Ham United club captain.

The 28-year-old officially takes on the armband after last season's captain Declan Rice completed his move to Arsenal in the summer.

Zouma has been a regular in the Hammers' side since his move from Chelsea in 2021, with Moyes and the club standing by the France international last year after he pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat in a video that emerged on social media.

Speaking to PA news agency about being given the role, he said: "It's a huge honour and privilege for me to be captain. It's an amazing club and I'm just so proud.

"The manager has done an amazing job. He's a legend here. We won a trophy last year and that was a top achievement.

"And for me personally he has been helping me in every aspect, with my game and outside of football he has been supporting me throughout everything, and I just can't thank him enough for what he's done for me and I try to give it back on the pitch.

"That's my way, on the pitch. Everything he has helped me through I have to give it back on the pitch."

West Ham re-invested the £105m received for Rice in signing James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos, all of which have helped the side to their impressive start to the season.

"We lost a top player, an important player, in Declan," Zouma added. "But I think the replacements that we made have been very clever.

"That didn't affect us, to be fair, we knew he was going to go. He's played some unbelievable games here, he'll always be remembered here, but he's an opponent now.

"The players that came in have bought into the project at West Ham, they've bought into the tactics, they've settled quickly as well.

"So we are pleased to have those guys and they've helped us make a really strong start to the season."