Wolves and Leicester City are expected to make bids for Burnley's 21-year-old Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, who has also been linked with Leeds United and Newcastle United, this week. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Ruben Neves is an option for Manchester United if they fail to sign Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport), external

Leeds have also approached Wolves over a potential summer deal for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26. (Football Insider), external

