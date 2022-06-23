Boruc tribute match part of Celtic's preparations

Celtic's last foreign training camp - the infamous mid-season break to Dubai in January 2021 - is about as calamitous as it gets.

However, that chaos amid the failed 10-in-a-row bid is now a distant memory and the league title has been reclaimed after Ange Postecoglou's arrival as manager last summer.

Having stayed in the UK this time last year - when Covid was still presenting travel complications - Postecoglou is this summer taking his squad abroad to prepare for the new campaign.

The Scottish champions have no League Cup or European qualifiers to contend with, meaning their first competitive match will be the beginning of their Premiership defence at home to Aberdeen on 31 July.

Postecoglou's side will travel to Austria for a 10-day stay early next month and play matches on 6 and 9 July, the latter reportedly against Rapid Vienna, then face Banik Ostrava in the Czech Republic on 13 July.

Back in Glasgow, Celtic will meet Blackburn Rovers on 16 July before paying tribute to their cult hero former goalkeeper, Artur Boruc, in a friendly with Legia Warsaw in Poland four days later.

Postecoglou's men complete their pre-season programme against Norwich City at Celtic Park on 23 July.