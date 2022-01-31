Transfer window: Arsenal need 'marquee signing'
Charlene Smith, @char_smith_presenter, external
We are keen to see some incomings, ideally a midfielder and striker. Aubameyang looks like he may be going out on loan to Barcelona. It’s very disappointing that it has got to this point, especially at a time when we need a strike force.
Arsenal need to make a marquee signing to replace Aubameyang to show they are serious about securing a Champions League spot this season.
I mentioned last week about picking up some gems from the Championship and I still have an interest in Djed Spence - he can play right or left-back. Another one who has caught my attention is central midfielder Philip Billing, who plays for Bournemouth. He’s 6'6 and has 20 goals in 103 appearances for Bournemouth.