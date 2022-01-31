Charlene Smith, @char_smith_presenter, external

We are keen to see some incomings, ideally a midfielder and striker. Aubameyang looks like he may be going out on loan to Barcelona. It’s very disappointing that it has got to this point, especially at a time when we need a strike force.

Arsenal need to make a marquee signing to replace Aubameyang to show they are serious about securing a Champions League spot this season.

I mentioned last week about picking up some gems from the Championship and I still have an interest in Djed Spence - he can play right or left-back. Another one who has caught my attention is central midfielder Philip Billing, who plays for Bournemouth. He’s 6'6 and has 20 goals in 103 appearances for Bournemouth.

Follow all today's transfer moves and news in our live page