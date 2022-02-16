BBC Sport

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: The pick of the stats

Published

  • Manchester United have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 18 at Old Trafford.

  • Brighton suffered their first defeat in eight Premier League games (won thee, drawn four), while this was just their second away loss of the season, also going down 2-0 at Aston Villa in November.

  • Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (71), with the Portugal midfielder fashioning a further five against Brighton.

  • Lewis Dunk’s red card was Brighton’s 10th in the Premier League under Graham Potter – only Arsenal (13) have had more in the competition since he took charge of the Seagulls.