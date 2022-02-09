Tottenham defender Ben Davies says he is "loving" the hard work under boss Antonio Conte and believes the top four is the "minimum target" this season.

Spurs are at home to Southampton in the Premier League this evening and a win would take them within one point of the Champions League places.

"The amount of work we're doing is significant - but it's enjoyable stuff," he told 5 Live Breakfast. "You feel like you're doing it with a purpose.

"The top four is the minimum target we set ourselves and we've got some winnable games in hand.

"We've got to target wins in our two home games. If we do, we put ourselves in a great position for the final bit of the year."