Arsenal lack firepower against organised Burnley

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

"We tried in every different way but lacked the quality in the final third," said Mikel Arteta after Arsenal were held to a goalless draw against Burnley.

Arsenal lacked firepower at Emirates Stadium and have now failed to find the net in each of their past four matches in all competitions.

Arteta added: "We started slow, we looked leggy and didn't have enough rhythm or intention to attack the way we wanted."

Still, it wasn’t easy for Burnley to hold their opponents at bay for 90 minutes, with Clarets keeper Nick Pope forced into making a number of fine saves.

Dropped points mean Arsenal are now winless in their past five matches in all competitions and sit sixth, two points off Manchester United in fourth.

But, for Sean Dyche's side, it was a much-needed point as they ended a run of three straight defeats and are now four points off safety having played four games fewer than 17th-placed Norwich City.

This was the first match the Turf Moor outfit have played since the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle. Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra started up front together in the target man's absence, but the pair rarely received the ball in attacking positions.

Dyche will have been delighted with the defensive performance of his side - their next fixture, at home to fellow relegation-candidates Watford, will be one in which a more attacking mindset will surely be employed.