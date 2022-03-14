Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Watford had won just once in eight since Roy Hodgson's appointment as manager in late January, but this spirited performance was the perfect response to their capitulation against Wolves on Thursday

A double from Cucho Hernandez against an out-of-sorts Southampton means the Hornets now remain in the bottom three on goal difference alone, after Everton lost to Wolves.

The 22-year-old Colombian produced two rather different - though equally impressive - finishes as the visitors held on for a huge three points.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced striker Armando Broja at the break but it had little effect on his below-par side, who must regroup quickly as they aim to cause an upset in their FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.

The 74-year-old Hodgson could certainly have done without the late video assistant referee check for a handball against defender Christian Kabasele in a tense finale, but his side dug in to give their survival hopes a significant boost.