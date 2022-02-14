Chelsea 'could have done without' Club World Cup competition

The Club World Cup competition has been "a distraction" for Chelsea, according to former Southampton defender Francis Benali.

Chelsea won the trophy in extra time against Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday - but Benali says he feels it was "a hindrance".

"I don't think this competition ranks anywhere near any of the others," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's nice to have won but I can't help feeling it's a game they could have done without.

"They now have to slot back into the Premier League and my big concern would have been not to pick up injuries.

"Thomas Tuchel will just want to bring the trophy back and get stuck into the competitions here once again."

