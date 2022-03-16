Eddie Howe believes his team are ready for a "severe test" at Everton on Thursday.

Newcastle's nine-match unbeaten run was ended by Chelsea on Sunday but Howe has seen enough in that sequence to give him confidence for the trip to Goodison Park.

"I've been really impressed with how we've conducted ourselves and how we've managed certain elements of all the games we've had in recent weeks," he said, with the Magpies now nine points clear of their hosts, who are in 17th.

"It'll be a big occasion, a really good, emotional atmosphere that we need to manage.

"We have done that well recently but it's going to be a severe test. They have a great set of players and I admire Frank Lampard's work.

"We will need to be at our best."