Brighton in top four after winning start

Brighton have won their first two games in a top-flight season for the very first time - and this is what it means.

The Seagulls have a place in the top four, behind leaders West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference. Tottenham, in fifth, are the only other side to boast a perfect start.

Can Graham Potter's side keep it going into the international break?

After tonight's Carabao Cup meeting with Cardiff City, it's a home game against Everton on Saturday.