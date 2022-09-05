'They will try to hit opponents on the counter with the raw pace up front' - Deeney

Manchester United look like a side transformed. After losing their first two games - 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford - they have won their past four in a row, beating Liverpool and now Arsenal in that run.

Against the Gunners, they had 39.5% possession and completed 307 passes to Arsenal's 461. They had fewer shots on goal than Arsenal (10 to the visitors' 16), but were more accurate with their efforts, hitting the target six times compared with three for Mikel Arteta's side.

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney (watching the game for Match of the Day 2): "They were tactically very good against Arsenal and I think that shows the team they are now - a counter-attacking one. They will try to break up play and get after teams and hit opponents on the counter with the raw pace they have up front.

"It was a good performance from them. They were not ball dominant but I don't think they are going to be a ball-dominant team.

"They were really good at setting traps, they were allowing Arsenal around the outside of them, they didn't want them to go through the middle. But then what happened in the transition is they were able to do that through Arsenal and that is how the first goal came about. They moved it quickly and were direct in their approach and they were clinical.

"It is looking really positive for Manchester United, but I still don't see them as top-four contenders. The way they are playing they are very good but in some of the other games they are going to have to take people on and they are not quite there yet in terms of ball dominance."