Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was pleased with his team, but disappointed they could not snatch a draw.

"The overriding feeling is frustration," he told BBC Sportsound.

"It's a game we could have got something out of. Celtic had some chances but we did also.

"The message before the game was to come here and conduct ourselves well and come away with something. I think the way the game played out, we could have done that."