By Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I got my first chance to see what work new manager Bruno Lage is doing with Wolves at the weekend.

It looks as though he is reverting to the three-man defensive formation predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo had such success with during his three years at the club before he tried to change it last season.

And, according to skipper Conor Coady, Lage wants his players to be more aggressive in the work they do off the ball.

"We are excited about how he wants us to play," said Coady. "He wants us to be aggressive and on the front foot, be direct and score as many goals as possible.

"We are trying to learn new patterns of play. Just because you play in a certain way for a number of years, that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything else. We are all excited about what the future holds."