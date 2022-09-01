Brighton sign Chelsea midfielder Gilmour
- Published
Brighton have signed Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour for an undisclosed fee.
The Scotland international has signed a four-year contract.
"Billy arrives with a fantastic pedigree, having played in the Premier League and Champions League as well as for Scotland at last year’s Euros," said Potter. "He will complement our existing midfield options.
"That experience at quite a young age shows the strength of character he has and we’re really excited by his potential."