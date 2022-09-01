Erling Haaland has brought a lot to Manchester City already but it is his ruthless efficiency that has caught the eye of data specialists Opta.

As the above graphic shows, all his goals have come from inside the penalty area so far.

Imagine what havoc he can wreak if he gets the chance to unleash some thunderbolts from outside the box.

Former England right-back Glen Johnson has described Haaland as the biggest bargain of any transfer window.

On a deadline day where spending on new players will surpass £1.7bn and reach record levels, £51m for the Norwegian looks like money well spent so far.

With nine goals so far, Haaland has scored more goals than 15 of the 20 Premier League clubs this season.