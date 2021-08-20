Team news: Man City v Norwich

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt because of a shoulder injury sustained against Tottenham on the opening weekend.

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to return to the starting line-up, while Phil Foden is the only long-term absentee.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns and might name the same side that faced Liverpool.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele is available after recovering from tonsillitis.

Who makes your Man City team as the champions look for their first points this weekend?

Pick and share your Canaries XI here