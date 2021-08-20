The Wombats drummer and lifelong Everton fan Dan Haggis is "reluctantly optimistic" the Toffees can recapture their glory days of the 1980s.

"I was born in 1984 and had a season ticket from 1992 onwards," he told BBC Sport. "If you don't know about Everton in the 1990s then - apart from our FA Cup win in 1995 - it wasn't a great decade for us.

"Having got through that, I am quite happy with the way things are now. Maybe if I had been old enough to have known Everton when we were winning loads in the 1980s I would be saying: 'C'mon, we have to get back to that'.

"For me, though, if we are finishing in the top 10 then that is OK. I think we put unfair pressure on ourselves as Everton fans at times.

"I still get frustrated of course, but there is enough positivity for me to be excited about where the club is going - on and off the pitch."

