'The performance and passion was there'

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is always tough to lose the way we lost. We conceded the late goal after trying to get the draw.

"They are a good team, they created a lot of problems for us. It was a good game for both teams but they got the points in the end.

"I felt the game was balanced. They had some spells on the ball but we wanted them to have that, we knew we could create the danger on the counters.

"It is what it is, if it is an offside we can't get on that. It was a good game, I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, the passion was there. If we keep doing this consistently we will get results.

"It is 11 v 11, home or away doesn't change anything. We had a really good game, it wasn't perfect as we didn't get the win but the spirit was right, the mentality, the desire, everyone doing the job the manager asked for.

"Sometimes the details change the game. It is not perfect to lose but I think we can take a lot of positives from this game."

