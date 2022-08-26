Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Newcastle.

Here is what the Wolves boss had to say:

After beating Preston in the Carabao Cup "the signs are there" and Lage is confident with the team he is building.

Raul Jimenez is back and Lage said: "We missed him. Now it's a question of time."

On Adama Traore, he said: "I'm happy with him and I think he is happy with us."

He expects more ins and outs before the transfer window closes.

On links to Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, he said: "We are in the market for more solutions. We try to find a different striker, a different profile from Raul."

Connor Ronan won't be in the squad after playing for the under-21s, but everyone else is available to face Newcastle.

Newcastle "have an experienced manager" in Eddie Howe and Lage is looking forward to the challenge.

