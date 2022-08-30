Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Despite a full midweek fixture list, the maelstrom of speculation and spending rumbles on into the final days of the transfer window.

At least in the media and fan discourse, a challenging fixture against Brentford appears to be secondary to an ongoing central midfield saga.

Supporters also covet a return for ex-Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, desire an additional forward, and have anxiety over suggestions that Wilfried Zaha could leave.

Away from those areas, the left-back spot is flying under the radar.

Tyrick Mitchell's injury was a likely factor in Bernardo Silva's goal for Manchester City on Saturday, and his subsequent substitution certainly didn't help prevent their comeback victory.

As a statistically elite defender, and one of Joachim Andersen's favourite cross-field targets, there is a lack of comparative options beyond Mitchell.

His knock against City was a warning shot that a medium to long-term injury exposes the left flank, and while there are defenders who can cover his absence, none are "naturally" left-sided.

The club holds Tayo Adaramola's potential in high regard and would be unwilling to block his path, even if he is out on loan, but have Palace overlooked a short-term need?

