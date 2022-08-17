Fit-again Gordon gives Saints boss 'good headache'

Callum Davidson admits he has a "good headache" as he ponders whether to restore fit-again skipper Liam Gordon to St Johnstone's defence.

On-loan Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell has impressed as part of a new-look back three alongside Andrew Considine and Ryan McGowan in the opening three Scottish Premiership matches.

But Gordon could slot back in for Saturday's visit of Aberdeen.

"It's great, I've got really good options," said manager Davidson. "Young Alex has come in and surpassed my expectations with how well he's done. He's been excellent.

"Then you've got the two experienced ones either side of him, and Liam Gordon. Last season at this time we were struggling to get a back three in place, but I think they've settled in as a unit, and they all talk which makes it easier.

"It's a good headache. I don't think I've had that type of headache for about 14 months. That's what all managers want, difficult decisions to make."