Neville wants Ronaldo to 'stand up and speak'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned why forward Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing to wait to reveal news about his future.

Although the Portuguese forward wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he is "not for sale".

"They [will] know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," Ronaldo said on Instagram.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.