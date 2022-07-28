We asked you for your thoughts on Tyrone Mings losing his Villa captaincy to John McGinn this season so that the defender can "focus more on his own game."

Here are some of your thoughts on Steven Gerrard's choice:

Aaron: McGinn is the best man for the job and it's thoroughly deserved.

Roy: At his best Mings is the first name on the team sheet. The problem for half of last season is that he wasn't. Hopefully this will help with his consistency, as Chambers, Konsa and Carlos are all looking good in pre-season. So if he's not then he will struggle to make the first eleven.

Rod: The decision to remove the captaincy from Mings is the right one. He began to show frustration during Villa’s later matches and his form dipped. Gareth Southgate recognised this and dropped him from the England squad. I hope McGinn does not suffer the same problem but he is the best choice for the role.

Graham: This is the right decision and will hopefully mean that Mings’ performances, when selected, will be more consistent. Respect to him too for the way he has led the team and for his absolutely class response - it speaks volumes about the guy.

Pete: It's totally the right decision. Mings is too unreliable at the back. Konsa and Carlos will be our first-choice partnership, with even Calum Chambers pushing ahead of Mings. Super John McGinn deserves the captaincy for his pure passion in a Villa shirt.