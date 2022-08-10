Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

So Forest’s return to Premier League Football after 23 years was far from triumphant. In truth, they barely laid a glove on an excellent Newcastle side, who looked superb in a lot of departments - though they weren’t tested defensively.

While for some, the gulf between the sides might have come as a shock, for others it was merely an indication of how much rebuilding there remains to be done, despite the signing of so many players already this summer.

With injuries to Steve Cook and Ryan Yates, Forest’s squad looked lacking in depth. When they announced their squad numbers last week, the list included 23 senior players, of which three are goalkeepers. The likes of Laryea, Ojeda and Da Costa have left this week, taking summer departures to 22, so further incomings must happen before the end of August.

The August schedule looks daunting, especially after the defeat at Newcastle. West Ham are the first visitors, before a trip to Everton is followed by games against Spurs and Manchester City. In truth, though, Forest’s battle isn’t against the likes of Newcastle or the others likely to occupy the top eight or nine positions. And while reinforcements must still be called for, one defeat to a very good side shouldn’t, and mustn’t, lead to panic.