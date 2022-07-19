Ralph Hasenhuttl said his Southampton side "are missing something" in the final third, after they failed to score against SK Austria Klagenfurt.

“The output is far from enough," said the Saints boss after Monday's goalless draw.

"We had two or three big chances where we have to score, and missed a penalty where we have to score.

“In some parts, I liked what I have seen - but, especially in the final third, like we always say, we are missing something.

“Our problem last year was that when we are coming in these areas, we are not scoring the goals."