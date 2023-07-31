Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I suspect the initial problem for Emile Smith Rowe will be getting enough minutes on the pitch.

Although the English fixture calendar is packed, for the clubs in Europe, August is a bit strange because they only play one match in each of the first four weeks of the season.

I am sure Mikel Arteta will want some kind of consistency of selection in those games and it is tough to see Smith Rowe getting many starts.

There is also a huge amount of competition in the area of the field he likes to play, which will not be made any easier by the knowledge Jurrien Timber is earmarked for an inverted full-back role.

That, in turn, is likely to push captain Martin Odegaard higher up the pitch.

Smith Rowe is not on his own here but, when he gets his chances, he needs to perform.

Premier League football is an unforgiving environment.