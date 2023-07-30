Attacking defenders is key for Klopp
Jurgen Klopp says defensive qualities will be crucial for his strikers if they wish to hold down a regular starting place this season.
The Reds scored four goals in their third successive pre-season friendly as they beat Leicester City 4-0 in Singapore on Sunday morning.
Goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota in the first half gave Klopp's side control, before Ben Doak netted a fourth after the break at the National Stadium.
In his post-match comments, Klopp said he was unhappy with Liverpool's press in the opening period, despite their three-goal advantage, adding his was "really happy" with the second half as he could see the volume of work his players have put into their high-press this summer.
With the likes of Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to call upon, Klopp said: "They all are a threat, they all are good footballers – the ticket into the team will be the readiness for defence because you never hear about a team being really successful with sloppy defending, it just will not happen.
"For Darwin [it's] the same like for all the other strikers as well because I know about the quality they have and they need to do both, like our other players have to do both as well – defend and being influential in all the offensive situations.
"It's good, you can see he is a handful, the speed and the goal was a typical goalscorer's goal. Being there, smelling it and finishing it off. In training he looks really good. He is fit, that helps, and now two more games and Chelsea."