Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

What a day it is going to be for Luton Town on Saturday - their first ever game in the Premier League.

The away match at Brighton was always going to be a sellout for 3,000 Hatters fans as they return to the top flight for the first time in 31 years. Fans who were heading to Southport in the Conference 10 years ago will now be making their way down to the south coast - and boy, do they deserve it.

Everyone knows it will be difficult to compete with some of the best clubs in the world. But Luton are going to enjoy it and try to ruffle some feathers over the course of the next 10 months. Can the Hatters finish ahead of three other teams in the league? That’s the goal.

Unhelpfully, Rob Edwards does have a few headaches before the opener - mainly in defence. Dan Potts limped off in Germany in the final friendly and if it is serious he is the third centre-back who will be out of the match against the Seagulls, with Gabe Osho and Reece Burke having missed near enough the whole of pre-season. Jordan Clark was another to pick up an injury against Bochum.

It is a shame for those players but they will hopefully get their moment to shine in the most exciting league in the world. Let’s see just how good players like Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are.

It is going to be tough but buckle up and enjoy the ride, all you Hatters! One thing is for sure - those players will give it a right go.