Liverpool target Romeo Lavia is a player with huge potential, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Reds should aim to negotiate down from Southampton's reported £50m asking price for the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder.

Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "As managers tend to do at this time of year, Jurgen Klopp gave a not particularly veiled warning that they still needed to sign midfielders and he still wanted more business to be done in this window.

"Lavia's had one good season in the Premier League, but we all know the potential's there.

"Whether he goes for £50m, I don't know. I think Liverpool will try to negotiate that fee down and I think they should quite frankly, because £50m for a player with one good season in a relegated team in the Premier League - even by today's standards, I still think that's too much."