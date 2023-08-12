Analysis: Burnley 0-3 Man City

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Manchester City showed inevitable signs of rust even though they started their campaign with a win - as was proved by the animated behaviour of perfectionist manager Pep Guardiola.

If goal machine Erling Haaland was expecting a congratulatory arm around the shoulder from his manager as he walked off at half-time, he received a rude awakening when he received an intense lecture from Guardiola, who demanded a cameraman move out of range as he spoke to the striker.

He clearly wanted even more from Haaland, who showed his lethal economy by scoring twice from only six touches in the first half.

It sounds ludicrous to suggest Haaland was often on the periphery of the action, but such is his brilliance in front of goal that he still makes the decisive contribution and built the platform for what turned into a routine victory for the champions.

Mateo Kovacic slipped smoothly into the action as replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, but the Belgian's recurring injury problems will be a real source of concern for Guardiola and City. He spent the summer recovering from the serious hamstring injury that forced him out of the Champions League final win over Inter Milan after only 36 minutes and looked crestfallen as he walked off here.

City will hope the injury to such a key player, who had already created the opening goal for Haaland, is not serious - as the rest of their opening Premier League night played out satisfactorily.