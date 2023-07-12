Four-goal debut Sokler show sinks Turriff

Summer signing Ester Sokler marked his debut in an Aberdeen shirt with a quickfire four-goal display in a 9-0 pre-season friendly thrashing of Turriff United.

And the 24-year-old Slovenian striker signed from Radomlje did it all within 26 minutes after only coming on as a second-half substitute against the Highland League hosts.

Findlay Marshall got the ball rolling by firing the 29th-minute opener, Leighton Clarkson slotted the second two minutes later and fellow midfielder Ylber Ramadani hammered the third just before the break at The Haughs.

Forward Duk was first to fire home after the break, with Sokler powering in his first after 64 minutes before scoring his second from the penalty spot after his strike partner was fouled.

Sokler competed his hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining and within another four he had his last of the evening before winger Shayden Morris completed the rout from long range.