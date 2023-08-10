Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

I think there's a belief that they can – if Brennan Johnson stays. But if he does not, there is also a belief that Anthony Elanga adds quality to the Reds squad anyway.

He also has age on his side, and of course Forest have a head coach well known for getting the best out of younger players.

I could see them both playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, for sure, but that is not the way Forest generally set up from the start.

Wherever they are used – together or separately – you can see their pace being a real threat for opposition defences.