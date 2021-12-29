Team news: Chelsea v Brighton

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is expected to miss out after he sustained another knee injury in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.

Thiago Silva will be assessed after coming off at Villa Park with a tight hamstring, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle) could return following three games out.

Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season because he requires surgery on the ACL injury he suffered versus Juventus in November.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome back Yves Bissouma from suspension but Leandro Trossard (hamstring) faces a late fitness test.

Lewis Dunk (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) remain out although Joel Veltman could be available after he was rested for the win against Brentford.

Who makes your Chelsea XI?

Pick your Albion line-up